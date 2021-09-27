Netflix reveals viewing numbers

Netflix has offered a peek inside the black box of its viewing numbers. Its co-chief executive and chief content officer, Ted Sarandos, has revealed what he described as the “most comprehensive look so far” at its top 10 series and movies. Bridgerton was the most popular series, while Extraction was the most popular movie. Both were Netflix original productions.

“We’re trying to be more transparent with talent, with the market,” he told the Code 2021 conference in Beverly Hills. He acknowledged that its viewing metrics were “a big black box, mostly.”

He showed two slides ranking its most popular shows.

The first was based on the Netflix measure of the number of accounts that selected a given title in the first 28 days of release and viewed for at least 2 minutes.

The most popular series was the first seasons of Bridgerton, watched by 82 million accounts. The second most popular was part one of Lupin, viewed by 76 million.

Top 10 Netflix shows
Series Accounts
m
Bridgerton: Season 1 82
Lupin: Part 1 76
The Witcher: Season 1 76
Sex/Life: Season 1 67
Stranger Things 3 67
Money Heist: Part 4 65
Tiger King: Season 1 64
The Queen’s Gambit 62
Sweet Tooth: Season 1 60
Emily in Paris: Season 1 58
The most viewed movie was Extraction, viewed by 99 million accounts, followed by Bird Box, watched by 89 million.

Top 10 Netflix films
Series Accounts
m
Extraction 99
Bird Box 89
Spenser Confidential 85
6 Underground 83
Murder Mystery 83
The Old Guard 78
Enola Holmes 77
Project Power 75
Army of the Dead 75
Fatherhood 74
The second slide showed the total time spent viewing within the initial 28-day window, an indication of engagement that Netflix has not previously provided.

Bridgerton was also the most popular series in terms of time viewed, with a total of 625 million hours in the first 28 days.

Top 10 Netflix series
Film Viewing hours
m
Bridgerton: Season 1 625
Money Heist: Part 4 619
Stranger Things 3 582
The Witcher: Season 1 541
13 Reasons Why: Season 2 496
13 Reasons Why: Season 1 476
You: Season 2 457
Stranger Things 2 427
Money Heist: Part 3 426
Ginny & Gerogia: Season 1 381
Bird Box was the most popular movie, viewed for 282 million hours, while Extraction was viewed for 231 million hours.

Top 10 Netflix films
Film Viewing hours
m
Bird Box 282
Extraction 231
The Irishman 215
The Kissing Booth 2 209
6 Underground 205
Spenser Confidential 197
Enola Holmes 190
Army of the Dead 187
The Old Guard 186
Murder Mystery 170
Ted Sarandos said Netflix is feeling “more confident” in competing with Disney and WarnerMedia, adding, “I have to take them seriously… I don’t want to underestimate any of them — because I think they underestimated us.”

Netflix had 209 million subscribers worldwide in mid-2021. That suggests that almost 4 out of 10 accounts watched at least two minutes of Bridgerton, while approaching half watched Extraction.

The number of individuals that watched was probably higher, assuming more than one person viewed per account.

The viewing hours suggest that on average an account that was used to watch Bridgerton viewed for an average of 7.6 hours, which is close to the total run time of the 8 episodes with an average duration of an hour. Extraction was watched for an average of 2.3 hours, which is interesting, given that it runs for 1 hour 56 minutes.

