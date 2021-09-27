Netflix reveals viewing numbers

Netflix has offered a peek inside the black box of its viewing numbers. Its co-chief executive and chief content officer, Ted Sarandos, has revealed what he described as the “most comprehensive look so far” at its top 10 series and movies. Bridgerton was the most popular series, while Extraction was the most popular movie. Both were Netflix original productions.



“We’re trying to be more transparent with talent, with the market,” he told the Code 2021 conference in Beverly Hills. He acknowledged that its viewing metrics were “a big black box, mostly.”

He showed two slides ranking its most popular shows.

The first was based on the Netflix measure of the number of accounts that selected a given title in the first 28 days of release and viewed for at least 2 minutes.

The most popular series was the first seasons of Bridgerton, watched by 82 million accounts. The second most popular was part one of Lupin, viewed by 76 million.

Top 10 Netflix shows Series Accounts

m Bridgerton: Season 1 82 Lupin: Part 1 76 The Witcher: Season 1 76 Sex/Life: Season 1 67 Stranger Things 3 67 Money Heist: Part 4 65 Tiger King: Season 1 64 The Queen’s Gambit 62 Sweet Tooth: Season 1 60 Emily in Paris: Season 1 58 Source: Netfix

The most viewed movie was Extraction, viewed by 99 million accounts, followed by Bird Box, watched by 89 million.

Top 10 Netflix films Series Accounts

m Extraction 99 Bird Box 89 Spenser Confidential 85 6 Underground 83 Murder Mystery 83 The Old Guard 78 Enola Holmes 77 Project Power 75 Army of the Dead 75 Fatherhood 74 Source: Netfix

The second slide showed the total time spent viewing within the initial 28-day window, an indication of engagement that Netflix has not previously provided.

Bridgerton was also the most popular series in terms of time viewed, with a total of 625 million hours in the first 28 days.

Top 10 Netflix series Film Viewing hours

m Bridgerton: Season 1 625 Money Heist: Part 4 619 Stranger Things 3 582 The Witcher: Season 1 541 13 Reasons Why: Season 2 496 13 Reasons Why: Season 1 476 You: Season 2 457 Stranger Things 2 427 Money Heist: Part 3 426 Ginny & Gerogia: Season 1 381 Source: Netfix

Bird Box was the most popular movie, viewed for 282 million hours, while Extraction was viewed for 231 million hours.

Top 10 Netflix films Film Viewing hours

m Bird Box 282 Extraction 231 The Irishman 215 The Kissing Booth 2 209 6 Underground 205 Spenser Confidential 197 Enola Holmes 190 Army of the Dead 187 The Old Guard 186 Murder Mystery 170 Source: Netfix

Ted Sarandos said Netflix is feeling “more confident” in competing with Disney and WarnerMedia, adding, “I have to take them seriously… I don’t want to underestimate any of them — because I think they underestimated us.”

Netflix had 209 million subscribers worldwide in mid-2021. That suggests that almost 4 out of 10 accounts watched at least two minutes of Bridgerton, while approaching half watched Extraction.

The number of individuals that watched was probably higher, assuming more than one person viewed per account.

The viewing hours suggest that on average an account that was used to watch Bridgerton viewed for an average of 7.6 hours, which is close to the total run time of the 8 episodes with an average duration of an hour. Extraction was watched for an average of 2.3 hours, which is interesting, given that it runs for 1 hour 56 minutes.

