DVB looks to IP delivery over satellite

The DVB Project has approved the commercial requirements for native internet protocol delivery over broadcast satellite. It will also create commercial requirements for the use of DVB-I as a service layer for 5G technologies. That would enable the discovery of television and video services over multiple network technologies, including fifth-generation fixed and mobile services.



The commercial requirements for DVB Native IP were created in the satellite working group chaired by Thomas Wrede of satellite operator SES. The vision is a system that provides television, radio and data services over broadcast links in a native IP format, directly tailored for IP-enabled end-user devices.

Applications range from multiscreen provision of pay-TV content at home, to e-learning in remote places, as well as programming distribution to communities, cruise ships and planes.

The use cases outlined in the commercial requirements cover both business-to-business and business-to-consumer scenarios. The initial commercial demand is anticipated to be in business applications, for example delivering programming by satellite to public Wi-Fi hotspots or mobility use cases. Commercial demand for solutions targeting consumers, such as next-generation direct-to-home delivery, may still be some years away.

Work will now begin on the technical work to deliver a specification that meets these commercial requirements. That work is expected to take until the end of 2021.

The DVB is also looking at the commercial requirements for the use of DVB-I as a 5G media service layer. The end goal would be an integrated solution that permits the distribution of a DVB-I service over multiple distribution means, in the context of, but not limited to, 5G delivery.

DVB-I enables hybrid offerings combining both broadcast and broadband services. The DVB-I specification was approved in November 2019 and is due to be updated, with the target date for market availability expected to be March 2021.

www.dvb.org