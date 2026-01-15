United States players take European revenues

Over 80% of all estimated revenues from online video subscriptions and online video programme advertising went to players from the United States in 2024. The annual report from the European Audiovisual Observatory found that Comcast, Netflix, and YouTube were the top three players by audiovisual revenue, but European companies accounted for most of the revenues across the top 100 groups.



For television and online video subscription revenues, 34% was attributed to telcos based in Europe, 29% to pure online video providers based in the United States, 22% to broadcasters from the United States, and 10% to European broadcasters.

For television and and in-video advertising revenues, 44% was attributed to European broadcasters, and 36% to pure online video providers based in the United States.

Comcast, through its Sky operation, led the field with estimated audiovisual revenues of €14.9 billion, with Netflix at €10.9 billion, YouTube at €9.7 billion, and Disney at €9.5 billion, ahead of ARD at €7.2 billion and the BBC at €7.0 billion.

European players accounted for 56% of the audiovisual revenues for the top 100 groups in Europe in 2024, down by 11 percentage points compared to 2016. The figures are for 2024, so may have changed further since then.

The report includes a link to a useful spreadsheet with revenues for the top 100 groups.

The report, Top players in the European AV industry is available from the web site of European Audiovisual Observatory, part of the Council of Europe in Strasbourg.

obs.coe.int