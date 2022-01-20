Comcast adds Video Artificial Intelligence

Comcast Technology Solutions has announced a new VideoAI service to help companies analyze audio, video and closed captions to create actionable metadata, generate and manage new content, improve advertising efficiency, and streamline operations. VideoAI is based on commercial-scale implementations created and deployed by Comcast, NBCUniversal, and Sky. Comcast Technology Solutions, a division of Comcast Cable, is providing this capability to the broader media and entertainment industry as a managed service.



Customers can use VideoAI to analyze their video assets to identify and tag key video events such as hard cuts, black frames or transitions, specific audio or silence, and other events to help manage their assets.

The underlying technology for VideoAI has been applied across millions of video assets to detect intros or credit rolls, create chapter markers and smart thumbnail images, or provide automated highlights during live sporting events.

The VideoAI technology can also be used to help prepare live events for video-on-demand, creating thumbnails, titles and summaries as soon as a live event has aired.

VideoAI can even serve contextual adverts, detecting brand opportunities or sensitivities in programming.

“VideoAI from Comcast Technology Solutions is a potential game changer,” said Fraser Stirling, the global chief product officer for Comcast and Sky. “With VideoAI as a managed service, companies can quickly launch a range of AI-powered video services at scale, and benefit from the investments we’ve made internally, to drive their own business objectives forward.”

VideoAI was designed to help our customers remove the complexity of leveraging these technologies effectively across their video content and advertising businesses,” added Bart Spriester of Comcast Technology Solutions.

While others have pioneered many of these approaches, and the core capabilities are already available from cloud computing providers, the provision of VideoAI as a managed service from a company the size of Comcast has the potential to bring this to a wider market.

